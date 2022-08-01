WWE: New Reports Indicate Fans Should Be Hyped for Tonight's WWE Raw

There's a lot of buzz surrounding this week's Monday Night Raw, taking place tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. Given that last week's Raw was mostly written by Vince McMahon prior to his retirement announcement, this episode can truly be considered the first to be booked under the Paul Levesque regime. Some of Levesque's flourishes as a booker popped up during Saturday's SummerSlam pay-per-view, including the surprise returns of Bayley, Io Sky and Dakota Kai as a new heel faction poised to target Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship.

Both Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp and @WrestleVotes have indicated tonight is a big show, even without any matches being confirmed as of now. Sapp wrote, "Someone told me tonight's WWE Raw sounds like a "statement" show. I don't know what this means, but I'll let you all know when I do."

@WrestleVotes then added, "I'm told RAW tonight looks really good as of now, and is a packed show. So much so, USA Network is allowing the 1st hour to be commercial free if WWE wants." WWE has yet to confirm if the commericial-free opening hour of Raw is happening.

There's also a report from WrestlingNews.co that Sasha Banks and Naomi have potentially reached an agreement to return to WWE after being suspended indefinitely in May and reportedly getting their releases granted in the months that followed. Neither have outright confirmed their status with the company as of yet. Stay tuned for more updates on the situation and tonight's Raw as they become available.

