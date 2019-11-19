Watch: Triple H Invites WWE Raw, SmackDown Rosters to Invade NXT After Latest Brawl

This week’s Monday Night Raw was full of brawls between members of the Raw, SmackDown and NXT brands. But things finally reached a fever pitch during the main event bout, which saw Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders take on the unlikely duo of Randy Orton and Ricochet. The match was thrown out when a small group of SmackDown midcards, led by Cesaro, hit the ring and attacked all four men. The Raw wrestlers managed to stand their ground, only for the majority of the NXT roster to swarm the ring and attack everyone. By the end of the brawl, the ring was filled with NXT wrestlers while everyone else was left retreating.

Triple H them popped up on the Titantron with an announcement. He dared the members of the Raw and SmackDown rosters to show up on NXT this week and try to storm Full Sail Live.

Earlier in the night Hunter appeared in the ring after an impressive match between Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre. “The Game” cut a promo on Owens, telling him that Raw and SmackDown never appreciated him for his talent like when he was the dominant NXT Champion. Owens seemed convinced, but things broke down when the Undisputed Era hit the ring and attacked him. Hunter looked upset with Adam Cole for leading the attack, so it’s possible that gets a follow-up on NXT.

Check out the full card for Survivor Series in the list below.