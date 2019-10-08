Watch: Tyson Fury Knocks out Cesaro After WWE Raw

The final segment of Monday Night Raw this week saw heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury brawl with Braun Strowman after the “Monster Among Men” refused to apologize for what happened on last week’s Friday Night SmackDown. It took a team of security guards and more than a dozen wrestlers to keep the two apart, though the two big men were able to break free and land a few shots in on the other multiple times. In a video posted to Twitter from after the show, Fury was still fuming following the brawl and knocked Cesaro off his feet with a pair of punches.

Things would only get worse for Cesaro from there. After getting back to his feet the “Swiss Cyborg” competed in a dark match with The Miz, only for Bray Wyatt to return by locking the Mandible Claw in on him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tyson Fury with the knockout blow to Cesaro after #RAW goes off air! pic.twitter.com/dkrQGFQ8B6 — Adam Waybright (@WaybrightAdam) October 8, 2019

Fury, also known as “The Gypsy King,” is a former WBA Super, IBF, WBO, IBO, The Ring and lineal world heavyweight boxing champion. He either relinquished or was stripped of all of his titles and vacated the lineal title, though WWE continued to announce him as that champion throughout Monday night’s show.

With the WWE Draft set to begin this Friday, WWE kept this week’s Raw rather uneventful. The Viking Raiders earned themselves a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships by pinning Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode, Asuka and Kairi Sane picked up a win over Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair thanks to Asuka spitting green mist in Lynch’s face and the love triangle between Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley continued with a steamy bedroom scene between the latter two. The show opted to not mention the controversial Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins match from Hell in a Cell until the show’s third hour.

As of Tuesday very little has been announced for this week’s SmackDown outside of the Draft, though there will likely be fallout from Brock Lesnar’s sudden WWE Championship win over Kofi Kingston and Cain Velasquez’s surprise attack.

Kingston attempted to remain positive in his statement after losing the world title in mere seconds.

“There’s a lot of people out there that believed in me,” Kingston said. “And unfortunately, I let them down tonight. But I’m still very appreciative of the support I’ve had since before Mania, since Elimination Chamber. The support from the WWE Universe has been incredible. And I’m just so appreciative for all of the love I’ve felt over the past few months. It’s been a crazy ride, my brothers in The New Day support me the whole way.

“It doesn’t feel very good but these trying situations are what make us grow,” he added.