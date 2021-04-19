WWE Raw: Updated Lineup for April 19 Episode

✖

For the first time in a while, WWE announced a handful of segments and matches for this week's Monday Night Raw all the way back on Friday, but between one match getting pulled from WWE.com earlier in the day and Vince McMahon reportedly arriving late to the ThunderDome (via Fightful Select), the show has already undergone some changes. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka remains the only match that has been announced and Drew McIntyre will still have his segment with MVP and presumably T-BAR and Mace, but the singles match between Randy Orton and Braun Strowman has been scrapped.

Fightful also reported this week that part of the reason last week's Raw didn't live up to the usual "Raw After Mania" hype was that several of the big stars were banged up from the weekend prior.

"Originally, Riddle was not planned to take on Bobby Lashley, but those we spoke to said that there were more wrestlers banged up or not cleared after WrestleMania than normal," Sean Ross Sapp wrote. "Among those, a couple were precautionary due to COVID symptoms, and we were told that the brand was just short-handed in general."

Backlash is scheduled to take place on May 16 inside the WWE ThunderDome at the University of South Florida's Yuengling Center. So far the only match that has been confirmed is Lashley vs. McIntyre for the WWE Championship in a rematch of the WrestleMania 37 show-opener.

This story is developing...