Here’s Who Has Qualified for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match So Far

The first three qualifying matches for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match took place on Monday Night Raw this week, and three women all punched their ticket to the May 10 event in dominant fashion. Asuka forced Ruby Riott to tap out in the first match of the night with the Asuka Lock, Shayna Baszler snapped Sarah Logan’s arm to force a ref stoppage and Nia Jax pinned Kairi Sane in quick fashion.

It’s unclear how many people will be in either of the MITB Ladder matches, or if any more contestants from Raw will be added to the match.

Next week’s Raw will feature three qualifying matches for the Men’s Ladder Match — Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, Aliester Black vs. Austin Theory and MVP vs. Apollo Crews.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch cut a promo midway through Raw where she dared whoever winds up winning the Women’s Ladder Match to try and attack her. Since the Women’s version of the match was introduce, every briefcase cash-in has been successful (Carmella in April 2018, Alexa Bliss in June 2018 and Bayley in May 2019).