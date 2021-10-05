WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown Rosters After the 2021 WWE Draft

The 2021 WWE Draft is officially in the books, and both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown saw some big changes as a result of the two-night event. SmackDown had the most changes by far, gaining the likes of Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Hit Row, Sheamus, Shayna Baszler and two-thirds of New Day. Meanwhile, Raw picked up Bianca Belair, Edge, Becky Lynch, Finn Balor, The Street Profits and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson.

There are still some lingering questions following the Draft, namely what to do regarding the Women’s Championships. Raw Women’s Champion Flair was drafted early to SmackDown, while SmackDown Women’s Champion Lynch (who teased trying to win both titles again) kicked off Raw by being their first pick. Lynch will defend her title at Crown Jewel against Bianca Belair (also on Raw) and Sasha Banks, while Charlotte has yet to be booked for the event.

Check out the full rosters for both brands below.

Raw

Big E

Bianca Belair

Riddle

Randy Orton

Edge

Rhea Ripley

Nikki A.S.H.

Keith Lee

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Austin Theory

Nia Jax

Drake Maverick

Reggie

Zelina Vega

Akira Tozawa

Otis

Chad Gable

R-Truth

John Morrison

Doudrop

T-BAR

Apollo Crews

Commander Azeez

Becky Lynch

Bobby Lashley

Seth Rollins

Damian Priest

AJ Styles

Omos

Kevin Owens

The Street Profits

Finn Balor

Karrion Kross

Alexa Bliss

Carmella

Gable Steveson

Liv Morgan

The Miz

Cedric Alexander

Shelton Benjamin

Tegan Nox

Mia Yim

Tamina

Dana Brooke

Dolph Ziggler

Rober Roode

Veer

Jaxson Ryker

SmackDown