WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown Rosters After the 2021 WWE Draft

The 2021 WWE Draft is officially in the books, and both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown saw some big changes as a result of the two-night event. SmackDown had the most changes by far, gaining the likes of Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Hit Row, Sheamus, Shayna Baszler and two-thirds of New Day. Meanwhile, Raw picked up Bianca Belair, Edge, Becky Lynch, Finn Balor, The Street Profits and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson.
There are still some lingering questions following the Draft, namely what to do regarding the Women’s Championships. Raw Women’s Champion Flair was drafted early to SmackDown, while SmackDown Women’s Champion Lynch (who teased trying to win both titles again) kicked off Raw by being their first pick. Lynch will defend her title at Crown Jewel against Bianca Belair (also on Raw) and Sasha Banks, while Charlotte has yet to be booked for the event.
Check out the full rosters for both brands below. Which show do you think had the better draft? Let us know in the comments below!
Raw
- Big E
- Bianca Belair
- Riddle
- Randy Orton
- Edge
- Rhea Ripley
- Nikki A.S.H.
- Keith Lee
- Rey Mysterio
- Dominik Mysterio
- Austin Theory
- Nia Jax
- Drake Maverick
- Reggie
- Zelina Vega
- Akira Tozawa
- Otis
- Chad Gable
- R-Truth
- John Morrison
- Doudrop
- T-BAR
- Apollo Crews
- Commander Azeez
- Becky Lynch
- Bobby Lashley
- Seth Rollins
- Damian Priest
- AJ Styles
- Omos
- Kevin Owens
- The Street Profits
- Finn Balor
- Karrion Kross
- Alexa Bliss
- Carmella
- Gable Steveson
- Liv Morgan
- The Miz
- Cedric Alexander
- Shelton Benjamin
- Tegan Nox
- Mia Yim
- Tamina
- Dana Brooke
- Dolph Ziggler
- Rober Roode
- Veer
- Jaxson Ryker
SmackDown
- Roman Reigns
- Charlotte Flair
- Drew McIntyre
- Kofi Kingston
- Xavier Woods
- Happy Corbin
- Madcap Moss
- Hit Row
- Naomi
- Jeff Hardy
- Aliyah
- Toni Storm
- Drew Gulak
- Mace
- Mustafa Ali
- Mansoor
- The Usos
- Sasha Banks
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Rick Boogs
- Sheamus
- Shayna Baszler
- Xia Li
- The Viking Raiders
- Ricochet
- Humberto Carrillo
- Angel Garza
- Cesaro
- Ridge Holland
- Sami Zayn
- Jinder Mahal
- Shanky
- Shotzi
- Natalya