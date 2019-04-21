Watch: WWE Recaps The Shield’s 10 Biggest Wins

With The Shield set to have their final match on Sunday night, WWE’s YouTube page counted down the trio’s top 10 wins of all time, ranging from their first match as a group all the way to their most recent run in late 2018.

The list began at the TLC pay-per-view in 2012, where Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Ryback and Team Hell No in a six-man TLC match. It then went on to include the group’s first encounter with The Wyatt Family, their win over Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre at Super Show-Down, Reigns and Rollins’ tag title defense against The Usos and the trio’s three-minute win over Kane and the New Age Outlaws at WrestleMania XXX.

Other entries on the list included the group’s shocking upset win over John Cena, Ryback and Sheamus at Elimination Chamber, their six-man tag match win over The New Day at Survivor Series, their WrestleMania 29 win and the night where all three men became champions as Ambrose beat Kofi Kingston for the United States Championship while Reigns and Rollins beat Team Hell No for the tag titles.

The list culminated with the 2014 match at Payback where The Shield defeated Evolution in a No Holds Barred Elimination match. The group looked to be at the height of their powers when they swept the three veterans.

But just one night later the group would break as, as Rollins would align himself with Triple H and The Authority. This led to a lengthy feud between Rollins and Ambrose while Reigns was swiftly elevated to main event status.

The trio will compete at the The Shield’s Final Chapter event on the WWE Network on Sunday night. The bout is being promoted as the group’s final match, given that Ambrose is expected to leave the company by the end of the month after deciding not to sign a new deal. WWE publicly announced Ambrose’s departure, which prompting the group to reform back at Fastlane for a match against Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

All three members of the group are Grand Slam Champions and have a combined eight world championship reigns.

