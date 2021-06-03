WWE Reportedly Still Isn't Done With Wrestler Releases

✖

WWE announced another batch of releases on Wednesday comprised of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett. That puts the total number of released Superstars in 2021 at 26, most of whom were cut in just the past two months. Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, who has broken a number of big stories lately, reported in the latest episode of his podcast that, unfortunately, it doesn't look like WWE is done cutting talent.

"I would say some more cuts to be announced in the coming weeks," Zarian said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "Expect some more cuts."

PWInsider's Mike Johnson got his hands on the text message that was sent out to the rest of the roster when the news of the latest releases broke. It reads, "Due to Budget cuts the following talent were released today. Braun Strowman, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Santana Garrett, Ruby Riott, and Aleister Black. - John Laurinaitis." Black, while appearing on Zelina Vega's Twitch account hours after the news broke, also said that the reason behind the firing was budget cuts.

All of the wrestlers who were cut yesterday have made some sort of comment on social media, each of which you can read below:

Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself. — Tommy End (@WWEAleister) June 2, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruby Riott (@rubyriottwwe)

I will never forget the fans, and the love they showed me. Whether it was a tank, power-suits, flags, CRUSH, Rusev, 900 partners, weddings or tables: I tried to always entertain you, and you definitely elevated me. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/n7W5i5KAMI — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) June 2, 2021