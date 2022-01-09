Report: How Triple H Responded to Latest WWE Releases

WWE released a number of wrestlers and Performance Center employees this past Wednesday, most notably William Regal, Samoa Joe and Road Dogg. The initial report regarding why WWE made the releases came from Fightful Select, stating that the firings were mostly targeted at people hired by or heavily supported by Triple H and that their departures were part of the company’s plans to overhaul WWE’s developmental system. “The Game,” still recovering from the serious cardiac event he had last September, hasn’t commented on these releases but Wade Keller of PWTorch reported this week that he was “bummed out” by the situation.

“I’ve talked with people who had said Triple H was building his team that he would bring with him to the main roster, and if his day came to run the main roster he wanted his group of people,” Keller said. “At some point, it was thought that it would include William Regal and Gabe Sapolsky and Road Dogg and they’re gone.”

“NXT just isn’t what it once was. I’ve heard just a little about Triple H’s reaction to all of this and nothing super reportable other than it sounds like he’s bummed out,” he added.

Several of the former employees have since made statements regarding their releases.

“Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company,” Regal wrote on Twitter. “I will add that @WWE saved my life in 1999 when they didn’t need to, kept my family fed and took me all around the world. You have my gratitude forever. You allowed me to live a charmed life.”

“Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working with in the past months. Only saddened at the loss of an ‘excuse’ to see their continued growth & achievement . I am very excited for there future,….. and mine,” Joe wrote.

“Guys, I’m doing well and I thank you for all the love. I’m gonna take a few days for my self and process this. God is still on the throne and will provide. It’s just business!” Dogg wrote on his Facebook.

h/t WrestlingNews.co