Several NXT stars have now been released by WWE, and so far Fightful Select has confirmed those to be Dakota Kai, Malcolm Bivens, Paige Prinzivalli, Vish Kanya, Draco Anthony, Harland, Persia Pirotta, Raelyn Divine, and Dexter Lumis. Like in previous cases, there's no word on why WWE is releasing wrestlers from its roster, though in the past they've often cited budget cuts. Kai had last been active over the past two weeks, where she took on Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship but was defeated. A Wendy Choo Tag Team reunion seemed to be teased, but evidently, that's not happening.

The same goes for Pirotta, who had been involved in a back and forth with friend Indi Hartwell and their boyfriends Duke Hudson and Lumis. Harland is also a bigger shock, as they had yet to really unleash his looming powerhouse character despite being involved in a story with Joe Gacy, and it was assumed he would be part of Gacy's upcoming match with Bron Breakker.

As for Bivens, Fightful says he was asked to re-sign in February, but he made it clear he didn't want to. It's unclear how long his current deal was for. Bivens has been managing Diamond Mine, the faction that includes Roderick Strong, Ivy Nile, and The Creed Brothers. At one point it featured more members but was heavily hit by previous releases.

