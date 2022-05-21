WWE has Removed Sasha Banks and Naomi from SmackDown and NXT TV Intros

✖

Things seem to only be getting more surreal in the back and forth between WWE and Sasha Banks and Naomi, and after yesterday WWE continues to remove the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions from pretty much everything. Last night we discovered that Banks and Naomi and all of their merchandise had been removed from WWE Shop, and their official WWE Facebook pages had also been taken down. Now Wrestling News has noticed that WWE has removed Banks and Naomi from their television intros for SmackDown and NXT Level Up, and you would assume this will be the same for next week's Raw and NXT.

WWE has also addressed the situation with Banks and Naomi several times on WWE television at this point, including the episode of Raw that their walkout happened ahead of and last night's SmackDown. During the episode, Michael Cole recapped what had happened and revealed that WWE had suspended the duo indefinitely.

WWE has removed Sasha Banks and Naomi from their TV intros. You can see the updated into on last night's SmackDown and NXT Level Up. pic.twitter.com/9UX6Ve23kp — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) May 21, 2022

Banks and Naomi reportedly handed the Titles over before leaving the arena ahead of Monday Night Raw, so while WWE couldn't take the Titles from them, they are holding a new tournament to decide the next Women's Tag Team Champions. Naomi and Banks haven't commented yet on any of what's happened, but hopefully, we'll find out more concrete details about this entire situation soon.

As for the Women's Tag Team Tournament, WWE doesn't have that many options without pulling some additional people from NXT. That's been part of the problem with the Tag Team Division in general, especially the Women's Tag Division, as teams frequently only last for a little while before being split up or turned on each other. Other teams are used to build up others, and while they could be built back up to content, that isn't something that can be done overnight.

We'll have to wait and see what happens with the tournament and with Naomi and Banks in general, but in the meantime let us know what you think in the comments.