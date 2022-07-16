WWE Report Says Several Women Frustrated With Their Use on TV in Recent Months

The last few weeks have seen a wider mix of women used on WWE TV, especially compared to how things were over the past few months, and according to a new report from Fightful Select, several women were frustrated with how they were being utilized on Raw and SmackDown. Fightful was told that several were waiting to see "where the chips fell" before taking the issue to higher-ups, and those chips included the returns of Asuka and Lacey Evans as well as Charlotte Flair taking some time off.

Another "chip that fell" was Ronda Rousey joining SmackDown, and sources on the roster said she's been more than willing to work with a variety of people on the show. That lines up with what we've seen from her on SmackDown, as she's worked great matches with Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, and Natalya during her run on SmackDown to this point.

The increased utilization of the roster was sped up when Naomi and Sasha Banks left WWE. That impacted both shows due to their status as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, but it had an even bigger effect on SmackDown, which was their home show.

Creative was able to work more women into the show starting with the May 13th episode of SmackDown, and stars like Alexa Bliss, Aliyah, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and more have been utilized more ever since. One of the sources told Fightful that it felt like Vince McMahon was more concerned with getting himself onto television after the Wall Street Journal story broke then making sure that the women's division was booked and protected on the show.

At Money in the Bank, it was Liv Morgan (another fan favorite for quite some time) who would win the briefcase and then cash it in on Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Since then Rousey has called for her rematch against Morgan at SummerSlam, so we'll have to wait and see how that shakes out when the event hits later this month.

Here's the official card for SummerSlam so far:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Theory

Happy Corbin vs Pat McAfee

