WWE Report Reveals Update on Cody Rhodes Return and Hand Picked Stars He's Training With

Those who have been watching WWE Raw and SmackDown have likely seen the Cody Rhodes update videos, giving fans an inside look at his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and his time leading to the injury that would take him out of action after Hell in a Cell. What hasn't been in those videos though is when he'll return and how far along he is in his recovery, but thankfully a new report from Fightful Select sheds some light there. The report states that Rhodes is well on his way to preparing for a return, and he's already been at the performance center getting ready for it, training with two hand-picked NXT stars.

According to the report, Rhodes has been at the Performance Center preparing for his return, and his bus and members of his family and team were spotted at the Performance Center last month. The other big reveal is that he was able to choose who helped him prepare for his return, and he hand-picked NXT stars Carmelo Hayes and Joe Gacy to do that.

Things seem to be going well and he is steadily working towards his on-screen return, and the report concludes by saying he is factored into WWE's WrestleMania 39 plans. Despite his injury, he had been a part of the WrestleMania 39 plan since last fall.

What isn't known is how he will factor into those WrestleMania 39 plans. He had been in a feud with Seth Rollins before he was injured, and Rollins got the last laugh by attacking him at Raw after their match at Hell in a Cell. He could also be put into a program with Roman Reigns if that is the route WWE wants to take to get the Title off him (or both Titles).

When Rhodes came back to WWE, he made it clear that he is going for the WWE Championship, and we could end up seeing that materialize upon his WWE return.

"I can say this with confidence and not arrogance, I have paid the price. It's not a sport where your tenure earns you anything, it's what you've done for me lately. And even though I wasn't present for a good chunk of the year, what I was able to do, I think really did register with a lot of the WWE Universe. And I want to pick up right where I left off, right back in that little kid's shoes, who had the biggest dreams because in this time that we're in, I have an opportunity at making that happen," Rhodes said. "I'm being incredibly vague here, I get it, but I think anyone who is a fan of what we do can read between the lines. There is one thing that I came back for specifically, one thing. Again, a torn pec couldn't stop me, I couldn't name anything that can stop me, it has to be done, it needs to be done, and I wanna get it done."

What do you want to see from Rhodes after he returns to WWE? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!