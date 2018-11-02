WWE Reportedly Handing out Signs Promoting Womens’ Tag Team Championships

WWE Superstars and fans alike have been vocally campaigning for the women’s division to get its own set of tag team championships in recent months. And according to a new report, it’s an idea WWE officials are purposefully trying to promote as a grassroots movement.

Starting as early as the Oct. 22 edition of Monday Night Raw, members of the security teams at WWE events have been passing out small white signs reading “WE WANT WOMEN’S TAG CHAMPIONSHIPS” to fans. The signs have since been spotted on episodes of Raw, SmackDown Live and the all-women pay-per-view Evolution.

These were just handed out live at #RAW pic.twitter.com/uNzKcBFKwR — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 23, 2018

“These were just handed out live at Raw,” the Twitter account WrestleVotes posted on Oct. 22.

@solomonster at smackdown …they are handing out these signs. pic.twitter.com/p6GUs9ZlTs — Joe Piccillo (@JoeJet10) October 23, 2018

“At smackdown … they are handing out these signs,” a fan wrote a day later while at SmackDown Live.

Television personality Ashlee White posted a photo of herself holding the sign while at the Evolution event at the Nassau Veteran’s Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

Becky Lynch said in an interview back in June that she had been campaigning for a women’s tag team division for over a year and had an indea for how tag titles could work on both the Raw and SmackDown brands.

“Right now numbers wise I don’t think we’d have enough women to have one on each brand,” Lynch said. “So what I think would be pretty cool is if they were traveling, and not between Raw and SmackDown but NXT too. And then you’d have a huge, huge range of women that you could go against, so many possibilities. And I think that would get people excited to watch any of the brands because you wouldn’t know when people would be showing up.”

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Stephanie McMahon said the titles would be coming “sooner than you think.” Many assumed some sort of announcement would be made during Evolution, but none came.

WWE’s next pay-per-view, Evolution, will feature a champion vs. champion match between Lynch and Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

Over in the men’s tag division, Cesaro and Sheamus successfully defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The New Day at Crown Jewel on Friday.