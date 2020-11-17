Retribution Have Taken Over WWE's Twitter

✖

It appears Retribution has taken over WWE's Twitter account. On Tuesday morning the WWE's main account, which boasts 11 million followers, suddenly had its profile page change to the masked faction's logo. A video was then uploaded of the five members surrounding a producer before Mustafa Ali grabbed the cameraman. The account then started retweeting messages in similar fonts to what T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack and Reckoning have been using for months.

The faction picked up its first win last week when Ali defeated Ricochet in a singles match. He then rolled up Riddle for a pin this week, giving the group a victory in an eight-man tag match over four members of Raw's men's Survivor Series elimination tag match team. Stay tuned for more updates on the situation.

The @WWE account is mine. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 17, 2020

[̲̅D][̲̅i][̲̅s][̲̅c][̲̅a][̲̅r][̲̅d][̲̅e][̲̅d] — The Message (@TheMessageWWE) November 17, 2020

Dude, this RETRIBUTION promo needs to air on TV ASAP!!! The group finally pointing out their specific reasons for joining based on their WWE past is key. MACE on Brock, Reckoning on why she turned, T-Bar on Keith/Triple H. All important. (SOURCE: WWE’s latest set of Fleets) pic.twitter.com/UszMVmA1bq — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 17, 2020

This story is developing...