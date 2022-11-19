WWE SmackDown Reveals Final Member of Men's War Games Match at Survivor Series

WWE saved one of its biggest surprises of the night for the end of SmackDown, and after announcing earlier in the night that it would be The Bloodline vs The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland alongside Drew McIntyre, there was only one member of the team left to reveal. Butch would get the win over Zayn to move on to the next round of the World Cup tournament, and that's when Reigns came to the ring to dish out some payback, but he was then shocked when none other than Raw's Kevin Owens came out to the ring, and he will be the final member of the War Games match.

The Bloodline wasn't happy with Zayn losing, and everyone battled outside. Reigns then came to the ring to shut everything down, and he did just that on his way to the ring, but as he set up for a spear Owens' music hit, music that is quite foamier to Reigns from their previous feud.

Owens came to the ring went to work on Reigns, but then Zayn came to the ring and the two former best friends were reunited and didn't know what to do. Reigns broke it up with a punch to the head though, but when Reigns went for a spear Owens hit him with a Stunner instead, leaving the Champion rolling out of the ring.

Owens completes the Men's match at War Games, and he has plenty of expeirence in War Games matches, and even competed in the most recent one when he made a surprise appearance on one of the teams. He also has no love for The Bloodline or Reigns, so this team just got someone incredibly motivated to punish WWE's reigning Undisputed Universal Champion.

The card for War Games is still coming together, but you can find the full current card below.

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Shotzi

AJ Styles vs Finn Balor

Women's War Games Match: Team Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and TBD vs Team Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley

Men's War Games Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) vs Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens

Who do you think will win the SmackDown World Cup Tournament? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!