WWE Reveals Finn Balor’s First Title Defense for Road to WrestleMania MSG Show

WWE is going all out for its upcoming Road to WrestleMania show at New York’s Madison Square Garden, and now it’s added another big match-up to the mix. There’s already some Championship gold on the line, and now MSG has revealed that new United States Champion Finn Balor will defend his title against former Champion Damian Priest. This will be Balor’s first title defense since winning the United States Championship on this past week’s Monday Night Raw, and Priest will assuredly want to try and bring the title back home.

Priest didn’t take the loss well, and seems to have made a full heel turn. Balor also seems to have turned the corner into a babyface, though he still kind of occupies that anti-hero slot at times as well. Balor will be looking to build out a longer-term US title reign, and it all starts at MSG.

As for the rest of the night, there will also be a Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns defending his title, and his WrestleMania 38 opponent will also be defending this WWE Championship the same night.

On the Women’s Division side, Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, the latter of which Becky will be facing at WrestleMania after Belair won the Royal Rumble. Then Ronda Rousey will team up with Naomi against SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.

There will also be a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match between Champions The Usos and Big E and Kofi Kingston, and there are more matches set for the card as well. You can find the full description below.

WWE rolls through MSG on the Road to WrestleMania on Saturday, March 5!

“The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship!

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship!

Both Champions in the Same Arena on the Same Night!

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

-RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match-

2022 Royal Rumble Winner Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

-Tag Team Match-

The New Day’s Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. The Usos

-Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match-

Plus More of Your Favorite Superstars Live in Action Including:

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles

RK-Bro

Sasha Banks

And Many More!

*Card is subject to change*

What do you think of the MSG Road to WrestleMania card? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!