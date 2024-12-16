WWE Reveals New Monday Night Raw Logo for Netflix Premiere

WWE has shared a brand new logo for Monday Night Raw‘s Netflix premiere in January.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the last few months, leaks have shown different interpretations of the logo, including the final product. Over the last few days, new packaging for some of WWE’s action figures gave a peak at the logo as well. WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared a video to social media, calling it “real rebellious, raw.”

WWE Raw Gets a New Look

“A logo is an identity. It tells you everything you need to know without saying anything at all,” Triple H says in the video. “It’s real, rebellious,… Raw. Welcome to Raw, on Netflix,” he adds, moving out of the way to show the logo. The logo isn’t anything new, but it’s a statement-maker for the dawn of a new era in WWE. It’s the first time the flagship show will be on a streaming service after decades on cable television.

Over the last year, WWE has undergone many momentous changes. Former Chairman Vince McMahon was ousted from his position after a major sex trafficking scandal was revealed. This led to Levesque’s appointment as the head of creative which he’s been in total control of since WrestleMania 40. Not only that, WWE and the UFC merged to create sports juggernaut TKO.

WWE Raw‘s Netflix premiere takes place on January 6th and they’re already lining up all the stars to attend. Bianca Belair, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, John Cena, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns are all appearing. Reigns is set for action and it looks like Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan might face off as well. Those two have been in an intense feud for the better part of 2024. Additionally, award-winning rapper Travis Scott — whose music is WWE Raw‘s new anthem — is also scheduled.

The logo isn’t the only change coming to the red brand. WWE’s broadcasting teams are set for another shift with Pat McAfee back in the reigns. He will re-team with Cole which means sports broadcasting icon Joe Tessitore will head to SmackDown. Alongside who is the real question that needs to be answered. There are reports that Corey Graves could accompany him instead because Wade Barrett may shift back to NXT.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on WWE and their move to Netflix this January.