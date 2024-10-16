WWE Reveals NXT Title Number 1 Contender and 2 Thrilling Stipulations for Halloween Havoc

The main event of tonight’s WWE NXT featured a fierce battle over a shot at Trick Williams’ NXT Championship, and that shot will happen at Halloween Havoc later this month. It would be Ethan Page, Je’Von Evans, and Wes Lee all contending for that spot at Havoc, and the stakes were present throughout the entire match, as all three men left nothing on the table. Evans almost had the win a few times, but it would be Page emerging victorious, and after a spin of the wheel the match was revealed to be a Devil’s Playroom match, adding another stipulation match to Halloween Havoc, and you can find a full preview of the current Havoc card below.

Down to the Last Second

Lee got knocked down immediately by Evans, and then Evans almost pined Page right after. Evans got knocked down for a minute but was back up quickly, knocking around both superstars for a bit before getting rocked by a huge kick from Page that almost got him the win, but Evans managed to kick out in time. Meanwhile, Lee got thrown into the barricade out on the floor, and Page would then get hit by both superstars as Lee got back in the mix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lee then went at Evans with big strikes but Evans came right back with some of his own. Page was happy that they were attacking each other, but then got knocked to the floor after they both hit him with superkicks to the head. Lee was back out on the floor and tried to hit a move but then got thrown over Page’s head and slammed into the announce table, but it didn’t break. Then Evans came flying out of nowhere and slammed Page into it, but it still didn’t break.

Evans missed Page and Lee and slammed into the turnbuckle, leaving all three superstars on the mat. Page was able to get to his feet and hit Evans with a powerslam, but Lee broke it up at the very last minute. Lee kept both Page and Evans off balance and then hit a huge DDT on Evans and a Shooting Star Press on Page, but Page managed to kick out of the cover, leading to a moment where all three hit superkicks on each other, knocking everyone down once more.

Page knocked down Lee and then Evans got up top and slammed Page down with a Spanish Fly. Evans then clocked Lee with a kick into a cover, but Lee was able to kick out. Page then kicked Evans and set up for an Ego’s Edge, but Evans countered it and Lee hit a Meteroa on Page. Evans hit a cutter on Lee and went for the pin, but Lee stunned everyone by getting his shoulder up. Evans went up top but Page got to him in time to stop the move, only to get hit by Lee.

Page then grabbed both stars and hit a powerbomb, but Evans landed on his feet. A superkick to Page knocked him out of the ring and then Evans went up top again. This time he got the move but then Page came out of nowhere and rolled Evans into a quick pin, keeping him down long enough to get the 3 count and become the new No. 1 Contender. Page then went to spin the wheel and Williams came out to spin it with him.

They got the Devil’s Playroom match, and then Page hit Williams on the side of the head with a canister of some kind.

The Card So Far

With the main event complete, there were three new matches set for the Halloween Havoc card, with two out of the three carrying special Havoc stipulations courtesy of spinning the wheel. While the Williams vs Page match will be a Devil Playroom match, the battle for the North American Championship will feature an equally violent showdown, just in a different way.

Tony D’Angelo kicked off the show to celebrate his NXT North American Championship win last week, and after he thanked the family, he thanked his opponent Oba Femi. Femi then came out and gave D’Angelo some respect for beating him, though he also said it wouldn’t happen again. That’s when he said they would fight at Halloween Havoc, and after spinning the wheel, it was revealed to be a TLS match (Tables, Ladders, and Scares), and it will assuredly be something special to see Femi and D’Angelo going to war with tables, ladders, and chairs.

There is one other major match confirmed for Havoc, and this one involves four of the brand’s biggest superstars. Stephanie Vaquer had her in-ring NXT debut during the show, and it didn’t take long for Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Giulia to get involved after the match. That led to a challenge from Vaquer for a match against them at Havoc, and it was later confirmed by NXT General Manager Ava Raine. Vaquer and Giulia will team up to take on Perez and Jade at Havoc, but it won’t be a match for the NXT Women’s Championship…at least not yet.

Are you excited for Halloween Havoc? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!