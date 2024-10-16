Watch WWE’s Stephanie Vaquer Deliver Killer NXT In-Ring Debut

After her surprising appearance on WWE TV during last week’s NXT, Stephanie Vaquer was set to have her first NXT match in the ring during tonight’s episode, taking on No Quarter Catch Crew’s Wren Sinclair. Sinclair impressed early, hanging tough with WWE’s big superstar signing, but it didn’t take long for Vaquer to show just why she’s been accompanied by so much hype leading up to her debut. Vaquer was impressive throughout the entire match, stunning the NXT crowd and even those at ringside, and you can watch all of the highlights from the match in the video below.

The crowd was clearly on Vaquer’s side, but Sinclair got the first hit in, only to almost be pinned by Vaquer shortly after. The two traded counters and then Vaquer was able to spin Sinclair around into a submission, only for Sinclair to impress with her own submission skillset. Vaquer was able to knock Sinclair down and go for a pin, but Sinclair got to her feet, though she ran into a big boot from Vaquer that sent her reeling towards the turnbuckle.

Vaquer’s momentum was halted briefly but she got back into the swing of things with a leg drop that led to several slams of Sinclair’s face into the mat. Sinclair’s crew was pretty shaken after that, but Sinclair wasn’t done yet, fighting back and delivering big strikes to Vaquer. Unfortunately, Vaquer turned things around and knocked Sinclair into the corner, setting up the double knee strike that knocked Sinclair into the turnbuckle. Vaquer then picked up Sinclair and hit the vicious finisher, capping off the match with a painful knee to the back of Sinclair and getting the pin and the win.

Headed for Havoc

Vaquer was all smiles after the win, but she didn’t get to celebrate long, as Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade ran out and attacked Vaquer right after, delivering stomps and kicks to NXT’s newest star. That’s when Giulia ran out to make the save, driving both Perez and Jade back and giving Vaquer enough time to regroup and join her for a kick that knocked both Perez and Jade out of the ring and to the floor. Then Vaquer issued a challenge for Halloween Havoc, but it has yet to be made official.

Stephanie Vaquer signed with WWE earlier this year, and while this is her first match in NXT, she actually had her WWE in-ring debut earlier this year in Mexico. WWE held several live events in Mexico and Vaquer had the chance to jump in the ring for a match against Isla Dawn in an event in Mexico City. She impressed in her debut and also delivered a promo before leaving the ring, saying, “Good evening Mexico City, how are you? Today I am here fulfilling a dream and it is an honor for me to be part of the WWE family. But you know, it is the best that my debut is here in my home and with my Mexican people.”

If she does compete at Halloween Havoc, it will be quite the show, especially if she teams up with Giulia against Jade and Perez. We’ve already had round 1 of Perez vs Giulia, which was interrupted by Jade, so while we wait for round 2, there is still a Vaquer vs Perez one-on-one match we need to see.

