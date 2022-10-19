WWE Reveals SmackDown Star Co-Hosting NXT Halloween Havoc

It was all about Halloween Havoc on tonight's episode of WWE NXT, but as the show went on there was still one major mystery regarding the upcoming premium live event. In the past Halloween Havoc has had a host that is a continuous part of the show, and often it's a star who already embraces elements of the spooky season. Tonight NXT finally revealed who would host this year's Halloween Havoc, and it will be Shotzi, but she will have a co-host. After a match between Xyon Quinn and Quincy for that spot, it was Quincy who won out, and now Shotzi and Quincy will host the show.

In previous years Halloween Havoc was hosted by stars like Blackheart and Dexter Lumis, who seemed like perfect fits for the role. This year there were several stars who might have complimented the event, including Joe Gacy and Alba Fyre, though Fyre had a match in the event so that was out, and odds are Gacy has some role to play in the event as well.

There also was the possibility of Toxic Attraction hosting. They aren't a fit for the general theme but a Toxic Attraction-hosted event would still be fun, especially before they move up to the main roster, which seems like it will happen whenever Mandy Rose loses her NXT Women's Championship. You can find the full card for Halloween Havoc below.

NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs JD McDonagh vs Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women's Championship Match: Mandy Rose (C) vs Alba Fyre

NXT North American Championship 5-Way Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs Oro Mensah vs Wes Lee vs Von Wagner vs Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Weapons Wild Match: Cora Jade vs Roxanne Perez

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Match: Apollo Crews vs Grayson Waller

Ambulance Match (If Julius Loses, Brutus Creed Must Leave NXT): Julius Creed vs Damon Kemp

Halloween Havoc streams on Peacock on October 22nd.

