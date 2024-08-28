WWE Reveals Special Referee for NXT Title No Mercy Match

Tonight’s episode of NXT concluded with a very special concert from TNA star Joe Hendry, and he devoted the entire performance to NXT Champion Ethan Page. Hendry didn’t just prepare a song though, as he also featured a host of photos and videos of Page on the screen to accompany his trolling, taking shots at Page’s toy collection, videos of him in costume, and more. Hendry had the crowd singing along to the chorus, which drew Page out to stop the concert, but then NXT General Manager Ava Raine cut him off and revealed that thanks to his actions last week, his match at No Mercy would have a special referee, and it was revealed to be Page’s nemesis Trick Williams.

Ethan Sucks, Believe in Joe

Hendry captivated the crowd with a song to close out NXT, singing, “Ethan is the Champ, and I’m afraid to say, I don’t want to show you, how he stays in shape.” Hendry continued, singing, “There’s costumes in his bedroom, there are figures on the shelf, but he gets most excited when he’s playing with himself.” As the crowd laughed, Hendry sang, “And now Joe wins the title, because we’ve had enough, Ethan likes to work out dressing up.”

That led to the simple but quite effective chorus, and it didn’t take long for Hendry to have the fans singing along. Hendry sang, “Ethan sucks, believe in Joe, Ethan put on some clothes. Ethan sucks, believe in Joe, Ethan put on some clothes,” and the crowd took it from there. Ethan came out and crashed the concert. The crowd started chanting the chorus to Page, who wasn’t pleased and got more angry as the crowd kept singing along. They got louder as he started chewing out Hendry. Page then said he knew what was best for the company and the people, which was to keep Hendry away from NXT and the people.

A Special Guest

That’s when Ava Raine came out and addressed Ethan. She said he should be flattered that Hendry wrote such a special song. The then said she sorted out some things and finalized them, and revealed that his Title defense at No Mercy will have a special guest referee, and it was revealed to be Trick Williams. Williams came out in full referee gear, and then Hendry hit Page with the standing ovation and got the three count from Williams, giving fans a sneak peek at what could happen on Sunday.

NXT No Mercy Updated Card

NXT Championship Match: Ethan Page (C) vs. Joe Hendry (Special Referee Trick Williams)

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Jaida Parker

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Chase U (Ridge Holland and Andre Chase C) vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer

NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (C) vs. Tony D’Angelo

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan (C) vs. Wendy Choo

Wes Lee vs Zachary Wentz

