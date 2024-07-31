TNA’s Joe Hendry Trolls Gallus and Booker T with WWE NXT Return at Great American Bash

TNA’s Joe Hendry has quickly made WWE NXT his second home, and the NXT universe has more than conveyed they are believers. Last week it was revealed that Hendry would be making a return to NXT as part of week one of the Great American Bash, but he wouldn’t be jumping in the ring for a match. Instead, he would be delivering one of his trademark concert performances, and he did not disappoint. Hendry mentioned Shawn Michaels and Booker T before taking more shots at Gallus and Joe Coffey and then delivered a full chorus that took aim at Gallus’ facial hair. Gallus would get their revenge though, attacking Hendry and leaving him on the mat, bringing the concert to a close.

A Song for Gallus

Hendry headed to the ring with his guitar and started singing his latest original creation, and before going in on Gallus, he took the time to highlight NXT head of creative (and the chef) Shawn Michaels, saying “But the chef’s been in the kitchen, and he summoned Joe Hendry.” Then he took aim at his number one NXT detractor Booker T, aside from Gallus that is.

After giving some shine to Michaels for inviting him to NXT, Hendry then turned his attention to the commentary team, though one person specifically. Hendry sang, “Because he knows he has his fans, and they’re singing we believe, but the president of his fan club, is a man named Booker T.” Vic Joseph yelled “I knew it” as Booker T was speechless, and the crowd got a huge kick out of Hendry’s top NXT hater being photoshopped into an image as the president of Hendry’s fan club.

Then Hendry moved to his number one foe in NXT Gallus, who has grown to detest Hendry’s popularity in NXT since he arrived. They’ve also had the most interactions with Henry, as in their constant complaining about him they keep saying his name, summoning him to wherever they are. That’s why it makes all the sense in the world that Hendry would devote not just some lines to the trio but a whole chorus, but first Joe Coffey got some time in the spotlight.

Hendry sang, “Now let’s talk Joe Coffey, ’cause there’s a story I could tell. He claims that he’s from Scotland, but he’s the son of Dutch Mantell.” That got a big response from the crowd, especially since Hendry included a side-by-side photo of the two to highlight the point. That’s when Hendry segued into the chorus of the song, which took shots at Gallus’ facial hair and being deported. Hendry sang, “If you hate Gallus, then wave your hands in the air, They got deported, for having awful facial hair.”

Gallus would then cut off an encore where Hendry was going to sing his now legendary theme song, and they took advantage of the numbers game and delivered a beatdown much to the crowd’s dismay. Perhaps we will see Hendry return next week for a match, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

NXT Great American Bash

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Unholy Union’s Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (C) vs Meta-Four’s Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

NXT Heritage Cup Match: Tony D’Angelo (C) vs Tavion Heights

Cedric Alexander def. Brooks Jensen

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs Thea Hail

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Karmen Petrovic, Sol Ruca, and Lola Vice vs Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx

Jaida Parker def. Kendal Grey

Joe Hendry Concert

