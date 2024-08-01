TNA’s Joe Hendry Reveals WWE NXT Booker T Moment Was Complete Surprise

Those who tuned into week one of the WWE NXT Great American Bash had to chance to see a delightful performance from TNA star Joe Hendry, and if you happen to also not like Gallus, you probably loved the song even more. It was just Gallus that Hendry involved in the song though, as he also made references to Shawn Michaels, Dutch Mantell, and Booker T. The Booker T moment was easily the highlight though, as Hendry had a photoshopped image of Booker in a kilt on screen as he sang about his new Title as President of the Joe Hendry fan club. It turns out this was all a complete surprise for Booker T, and in a conversation with ComicBook, Hendry reveals he pushed for that to stay that way, and that’s why the reaction was so genuine.

President of the Fan Club

“So Booker T had no idea, and I wanted it that way. I was very, very adamant about the fact that Booker T cannot find out about this until the live broadcast because me and Booker have got this little rivalry going on where Booker just seems to not be the biggest fan of me, which is sad because Booker T was one of my favorites when I was younger,” Hendry said. “His segment with Goldust, where they’re in the hotel room, is an all-time segment. I actually prefer that one to Stone Cold in the supermarket.”

“But yeah, so Booker T isn’t my biggest fan, so I just decided to steer into it. And that’s the thing, if you pick a fight with Joe Hendry, even on commentary, I’ll just keep coming, I’ll just keep coming. So I asked if this is something we could do, and then I said, hey, if Booker just happens to see this for the first time during the broadcast, that’d be pretty cool.’ So when I turn around and look at Booker, that is a genuine smile because I know he had no idea that was coming,” Hendry said.

Unforgettable Moments

Those genuine moments are the ones that you can’t help but have a reaction to, and that goes for everyone in the crowd as well. “Do you know those moments? Those are the things that translate to the audience because that is fun. I was like, we need Scottish Booker T. We just need Scottish Booker T,” Hendry said.

Hendry also noticed something else said on commentary after everything went down in the ring between him and Galllus, and it only made the whole moment better, courtesy of Vic Joseph. “I didn’t notice this until after the fact, but when I’m getting my butt kicked by Gallus, Vic Joseph says, ‘Hey, you’re the president of the fan club. You should be doing something.’ We need to get him a badge or a T-shirt or something like that,” Hendry said.

Now we just need WWE to make those shirts a reality so that Booker has to at one point wear one on TV. It can even be a bet he loses or something, but that’s got to happen, right? Just putting it into the universe.

