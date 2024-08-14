TNA’s Joe Hendry Issues Challenge for WWE NXT Title

It was All Ego to kick off tonight’s episode of WWE NXT, as Ethan Page hit the ring to taunt his challengers and celebrate his continuing Title reign. Page would take shots at several who perhaps considered themselves top contenders, but then TNA’s Joe Hendry made his return to NXT to throw his hat into the ring. After some barbed words from both stars, including Page’s charge that Hendry’s 15 minutes of fame was almost up, Hendry said he was here for the NXT Championship and got the crowd singing his song as Page ran out of the ring. Then out of nowhere, Wes Lee knocked Hendry out cold, so it seems Hendry has one more challenger to take care of before a Title match can happen.

Stole Your Thunder

Hendry gave Page his props for winning the Title at Heatwave, but he was setting the Champ up for a punchline. “And at Heatwave you shocked the world when you won that Championship, and you became the talk of WWE…for about 90 seconds until this face appeared and closed the show,” Hendry said. “Incredible performance against Oro Mensah, you were the talk of the town, but they left here talking about me. So Ethan it seems your ego is saying one thing but the reality…”

Page cut him off and said, “If you ask me, what you should do is take your victory from last week and get your ass back to TNA. If I’m being honest with you Joe, I don’t know why you’re hanging around NXT.” Hendry responded by making his intentions clear. “Ethan, I’m here for the same reason everyone is, to win the NXT Championship,” Hendry said.

15 Minutes are Up

Page then took another shot at Hendry, targeting his surging popularity. “TNA believes in Joe Hendry. NXT clearly believes in Joe Hendry. The entire world believes in Joe Hendry. The only problem is I don’t. I believe your song, it makes me sick to my stomach every time I hear it. I also believe that you are on the fourteenth minute of your 15 minutes of fame. You know what I believe the most? I believe if you are silly enough to come after me and my Title, I will expose you for the flash I the pan that you are,” Page said.

“I am no overnight success. I have been riding for 10-plus years. And everywhere I’ve gone I’ve made believers out of everyone who’ve watched me perform. I’ve made believers out of Hall of Famers like Kurt Angle. Booker T is the president of the Joe Hendry fan club. Ethan your boss HBK believes in Joe Hendry,” Hendry said. Hendry then got the crowd to sing his song and ran Page out of the ring, but then Wes Lee came out of nowhere and superkicked Hendry, and stared down the Champ.

