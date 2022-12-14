WWE Reveals Surprise Women's Title Match for Tonight's NXT

After WWE NXT delivered two thrilling Iron Survivor Challenges at NXT Deadline, NXT's current Champions would both end up in the ring during tonight's episode of NXT, though only one would end up putting the Title on the line. Roxanne Perez would end up getting cut off by Grayson Waller, and after some back and forth, Bron Breakker would come out to have some words with Waller and chase him down. That's when Mandy Rose surprised Perez and attacked her, but Perez got back up and challenged Rose to a match for the Title tonight, and the Champ accepted.

Later it was confirmed for tonight's main event, and this was definitely a curveball since part of the reward for winning the Iron Survivor Challenge was a Title shot, but Shawn Michaels revealed those Title shots would happen in January.

That's been sped up considerably here, as Perez was unhappy about being attacked and all of Rose's trash talk. Rose has taunted Perez quite a few times, and Perez has clearly had enough. Now she has a chance to end Rose's impressive Title reign as NXT Women's Champion and end the year with a huge Title change, and it would make her the Champion heading into New Year's Evil and Vengeance Day, if she can successfully retain that is.

Many have wondered if a return to Raw or SmackDown could be in the cards for Rose sooner than later, but she has continued to reign over NXT against the best of NXT. Rose will look to continue that streak tonight, but we'll just have to see how it all plays out.

The other Iron Survivor Challenge winner was Grayson Waller, and he will get his Title shot against Bron Breakker. Breakker said they could do it tonight, but then he chased Waller and Waller ran. It would seem likely that NXT will keep one of those Title shots for New Year's Evil, but with tonight's surprise turn of events, you never know what could happen.

