WWE: Rey Mysterio’s Crown Jewel Gear Available In ‘WWE 2K19’

If you were watching WWE’s latest pay-per-view, Crown Jewel, today, you probably noticed that Rey Mysterio was rocking some slick ring gear, and now you can check it out in WWE 2K19.

Mysterio’s gear featured his trademark 619 maneuver represented on his tights along with the letters GOAT, representing the term Greatest of All Time. The gear also had his logo emblazoned on the shirt and featured a yellow and black color scheme, and now thanks to Giamsamir you can rock his Crown Jewel attire in the game.

All you’ve got to do is check out the newest downloads in the Community Marketplace in WWE 2K19 and download it to your console, and it’s free! You can check out the gear in the photo below.

You, unfortunately, will not be able to download a version of that flying carpet the New Day was riding to the ring on, but hey, baby steps right? Who knows, maybe you can build your own crazy attractions like that in WWE 2K20, though if that’s the case then we definitely want to be able to build a milk truck so we can recreate that amazing Kurt Angle Stone Cold moment.

ComicBook.com’s Robert Workman had a chance to review the game, and he came away quite impressed with WWE and 2K’s latest addition to the series.

“And while WWE 2K19, the latest entry in the series, still has some flaws that could use addressing, there’s no question that a heaping dose of content, combined with entertaining gameplay and a few new arcade-style perks, really help push it forward,” Workman wrote. “This could be the beginning of a great comeback for 2K, and I’m here to cheer ’em on like they were Daniel Bryan.”

You can check out the full review here.

As for Crown Jewel, it also had its share of miscues, though it did crown a new Universal Champion and provide some memorable moments. You can check out the full results below.

United States Championship Kickoff Match

Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Rusev

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

The Bar defeats The New Day

World Cup Tournament

Dolph Ziggler defeats Shane McMahon

WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles defeats Samoa Joe

Universal Championship Match

Brock Lesnar defeats Braun Strowman

Triple H and Shawn Michaels defeated The Undertaker and Kane

Are you enjoying WWE 2K19? Let us know in the comments!