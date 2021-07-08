WWE's Rey And Dominik Mysterio Celebrate The Latino World Order

✖

Rey Mysterio Jr has had an insane career over the years within the world of professional wrestling, but perhaps nothing has made him more proud than winning the Smackdown Tag Team Championship with his son, and newcomer to the WWE, in Dominik. With the twenty-fifth anniversary of the legendary collection of wrestlers known as the New World Order recently being celebrated by superstars and fans alike, Rey Mysterio and his son decided to honor the creation of a faction of the NWO that was dubbed the "Latino World Order," in which Rey was a member of this WCW faction.

The New World Order hit the scene in 1996 with one of the most legendary moments in professional wrestling to this day, with Hulk Hogan turning heel and deciding to betray his tag team partner, Macho Man Randy Savage, with a devastating leg drop. Joined by Kevin "Diesel" Nash and Scott "Razor Ramon" Hall, the NWO overtook the organization known as World Championship Wrestling, with the faction becoming so large that it split into two separate groups known as Hollywood and Wolfpack. Following the success of the New World Order, a new faction was created by wrestler Eddie Guerrero in the Latino World Order, with Rey Mysterio Jr being one of the group's most notable members.

Dominik Mysterio, the latest in line of superstars that hail from the Mysterio bloodline, shared a message to fans on his Official Twitter Account, wearing the attire of the Latino World Order alongside his father, as he pleads for the WCW faction to make a comeback:

Recently, Rey Mysterio had a match against the current Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Hell In A Cell match, though the masked superstar won't be having a rematch against the powerhouse in the upcoming pay-per-view event Money In The Bank. With neither Mysterio seemingly confirmed for the next big event, it will be interesting to see where the father-son tag team champions appear next.

Do you think we'll see a new Latino World Order appear in World Wrestling Entertainment? Do you think either of the Mysterios will make an appearance at Money In The Bank later this month?