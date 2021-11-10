WWE has been teasing the idea of splitting up Rey and Dominik Mysterio as a tag team for several months. Based on a new report from The Mat Men Podcast‘s Andrew Zarian, it sounds like that plan is finally getting into motion. Zarian tweeted on Wednesday, “Spoke with a source at WWE. The breakup and feud is happening soon.” Rey has been asked about feuding with his son in multiple interviews, though he’s always pushed back against the idea.

“I think in a perfect world I would love to step out of the ring, and kind of just pass the torch onto my son. You know a lot of people talk about the possible turn, and father vs. son,” Rey told TalkSport back in September. “For me, it would mean much more to take my mask off and say, ‘Here. It’s your time. I’m stepping away. Continue with this. Write it.’”

In a separate interview with TMZ last month, Rey took things a step further by claiming his 24-year-old son would one day be a better wrestler than him.

“I’ve told my son from the beginning, you’re gonna be better than your old man and I keep saying this over and over and over to him,” Mysterio said. “I can’t wait for the day for him to become his own man, although in a way he already is and for me it’s hard as a father to kind of let him go and fly on his own, but I truly believe in my heart, and I don’t just say this so he can stamp it in his head, but he’s gonna be better than his old man.”

WWE returns to pay-per-view on Nov. 21 with the Survivor Series pay-per-view. Dominik was originally scheduled to be in the Men’s Survivor Series elimination match alongside Rey, but he lost his spot on this week’s Raw against Bobby Lashley. Check out the updated lineup for the show below: