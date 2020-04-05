Rhea Ripley Channels Vegeta’s Saiyan Armor in Her WrestleMania Debut

Rhead Ripley made her WrestleMania debut at WrestleMania 36 Night Two on Sunday night, and she arrived for her match wearing gear that Dragon Ball Z fans found instantly familiar. The NXT Women’s Champion arrived wearing white boots, blue pants and a white and gold top, all of which reminded fans of Vegeta’s look when he wore an improved version of the Saiyan armor for his fight with Semi-Perfect Cell. Ripley took on Charlotte Flair in a match for her NXT Women’s Championship, marking the first time the title had been defended on the show.

Take a closer look at the gear below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball fans were quick to point it out.

Hell yeah!! @RheaRipley_WWE with the Saiyan Armor! — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) April 5, 2020

Rhea Ripley in Vegeta colours tonight for #Wrestlemania? She has a Vegeta quote tattoo and loves Dragon Ball Z! pic.twitter.com/uD6lbgKC2H — 🇬🇧Dan🇬🇧 (@WrasslinFanTalk) April 5, 2020

Here’s the lineup for WreslteMania 36 Night Two, which will start at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night on the WWE Network.