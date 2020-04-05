Rhea Ripley Channels Vegeta’s Saiyan Armor in Her WrestleMania Debut

Rhead Ripley made her WrestleMania debut at WrestleMania 36 Night Two on Sunday night, and she arrived for her match wearing gear that Dragon Ball Z fans found instantly familiar. The NXT Women’s Champion arrived wearing white boots, blue pants and a white and gold top, all of which reminded fans of Vegeta’s look when he wore an improved version of the Saiyan armor for his fight with Semi-Perfect Cell. Ripley took on Charlotte Flair in a match for her NXT Women’s Championship, marking the first time the title had been defended on the show.
Take a closer look at the gear below.
Videos by ComicBook.com
You know it’s ON when…@RheaRipley_WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/8x5GsDmmGE— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
Dragon Ball fans were quick to point it out.
I see you @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/O7UOcWWt9V— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) April 5, 2020
Hell yeah!! @RheaRipley_WWE with the Saiyan Armor!— Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) April 5, 2020
Rhea Ripley dressed as Vegeta >>> #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/AvloNrMI7I— Dandy Orton (@TheShiniestDan) April 5, 2020
Rhea Ripley in Vegeta colours tonight for #Wrestlemania? She has a Vegeta quote tattoo and loves Dragon Ball Z! pic.twitter.com/uD6lbgKC2H— 🇬🇧Dan🇬🇧 (@WrasslinFanTalk) April 5, 2020
Rhea Ripley with that big Vegeta energy. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kZEFM1TF7Z— ClobberCast (@ClobberCast) April 5, 2020
Vegeta approves. @RheaRipley_WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/n1RiIPLb9A— Psycrow311 (@AmazingMS3) April 5, 2020
Here’s the lineup for WreslteMania 36 Night Two, which will start at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night on the WWE Network.
- WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre
- Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
- Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton
- Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory
- NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka
- Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
- Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
- Liv Morgan vs. Natalya (Kickoff Show)