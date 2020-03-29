WWE Adds Ric Flair’s Best WWE Matches to the WWE Network

The WWE Network released a special compilation video over the weekend recapping “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair’s greatest matches from his time in WWE. Flair first made his way to WWE in 1991 after a contract dispute with then-WCW president Jim Herd, but only stuck around until 1993 before making the jump back. He stuck with WCW up until WWF bought it in 2001, then became a staple of WWE television up until his retirement at WrestleMania XXIV in 2008. Though his lists of accomplishments are much longer in other promotions, he still finished his WWE tenure with two reigns as WWF World Heavyweight Champion, an Intercontinental Champion, a three-time tag team champion, a Royal Rumble winner and a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

You can check out the full compilation video here. The matches on the video include:

The 1992 Royal Rumble Match — Jan. 19, 1992

Ric Flair vs. Bret Hart for the WWF Championship (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada) — October 12, 1992

Ric Flair vs Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship (Monday Night Raw) — May 19, 2003

The Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection vs. Randy Orton, Ric Flair and Batista (WrestleMania 20) — March 14, 2004

The Money in the Bank Ladder Match (WrestleMania 22) — April 2, 2006

Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair (WrestleMania 24) — March 30, 2008

The list skips some memorable bouts Flair had with Orton, Triple H (especially after Evolution broke up), his WrestleMania VIII match with Randy Savage and all of his championship victories minus his Rumble win, but as far as compilation videos goes this does grab all of the highlights

ESPN will air a rerun of its documentary on Flair, 30 for 30: Nature Boy on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

