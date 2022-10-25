Ric Flair Gives Big Update On His Upcoming WWE Documentary

Even at 73 years old, Ric Flair remains a focal point of the professional wrestling industry. The Nature Boy ended a decade-plus retirement this past summer when he teamed with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Months before Ric Flair's Last Match, Flair found himself in a spot of controversy after he was accused of sexual assault on an episode of Dark Side of the Ring in 2021. This caused many Flair-related projects to go on pause, including CarShields axing its Flair-centered commercials and WWE removing his signature "Woo!" from its opening video package.

Flair appears to be back in good standing with those that previously distanced themselves from him, as CarShields has resumed airing Flair's commercials and WWE has re-added the "Woo!" back to its opening. On top of that, WWE announced earlier this year that it would be partnering with decorated sports reporter Tom Rinaldi for an "unprecedented 2 hour documentary featuring never-before-revealed history" about Flair.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Flair revealed that that aforementioned documentary is coming before the end of this year.

"They're doing this huge documentary on me now that'll air either Thanksgiving week or the week before Christmas," Flair said. "I think they're leaning towards Thanksgiving."

While it remains untitled, Flair revealed one name that the creators are workshopping.

"Some names are going around but I think it's called Finding Flair," Flair noted.

Unlike his past documentaries, Flair promises that this one will be as raw and as real as it gets.

"This will be better than my 30 For 30 on ESPN because I made them promise me that whatever I said they wouldn't edit. I'm not going to do something that's going to be edited again," Flair continued. "It's been passionate and I expressed everything that I thought was good or bad in my life. I discussed my personal life, my personal problem, family problems, wrestling problems. Issues with people that I've had. I just answered questions and I answered them as truthfully as I could. How big is when you have Tom Rinaldi doing it? I had 12 hours with Tom Rinaldi. He asked my every godd--n question in the world."

Flair exited WWE for the first time in nearly a decade in Summer 2021, as WWE released him from his legends contract. Before then, his last televised WWE appearance came in February 2021. While he's not ruling out another on-screen appearance with WWE, Flair admitted that he's unsure of what roles are there for him.

"I don't know what I would do," Flair said. "I would love to return to the company and do stuff with them, but I don't know."