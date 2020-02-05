Wrestling Fan Turns Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet Into a Classic Spider-Man Comic Cover

Ricochet earned his first shot at the WWE Championship on this week’s Monday Night Raw by beating both Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match. He’ll get his match with Brock Lesnar at the Super ShowDown on Feb. 27, but “The Beast” wasted no time reminding people about the size difference between the two as he hit the ring after the match and immediately planted the young star with an F5. On Wednesday Reddit user u/aesthetic-derelict uploaded a comic cover hyping up the match, reimagining Ricochet and Lesnar as Spider-Man and The Incredible Hulk from the classic The Amazing Spider-Man #119 comic cover

The artist even added in some dialogue between the two, with Lesnar saying “No one can take the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar! No one!” Ricochet responds with, “Maybe not, Big Guy, but I’m still gonna try even if it kills me! Which it probably will!”

For comparison, here’s the original cover.

Ricochet himself spotted the artwork on Twitter.

The former New Japan and Lucha Underground star has shown off his love of comics and manga numerous times with his ring gear, competing in WWE matches dressed up like characters such as Nightwing from the DC Universe and All-Might from My Hero Academia.

Since arriving in the WWE in 2018, Ricochet has quickly established himself as one of the best high-flyers on the roster. He has reigns as NXT North American Champion and United States Champion under his belt, but up until this week he had been floating around on the midcard for a few months without an established feud.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Rey Mysterio crowned the man formerly known as Prince Puma as the “next Rey Mysterio.

He was actually one of the first superstars that really impressed me. When you’re in this world and you come home, the last thing you want to do is watch wrestling or hear about other wrestlers, and I secluded myself very well. I was home for two-three days a week, and it was family time specifically,” Mysterio said. “There comes a point where you gotta make sure you see you’re competition. Who’s up and coming? He was one of the guys that really stood out to me, and he’s been doing incredible. I personally feel he’s the next Rey Mysterio.”