WWE's Riddle Provides Injury Update on Randy Orton

RK-Bro's run as WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, unfortunately, came to an end earlier this year courtesy of The Bloodline, but things didn't stop there, as then Roman Reigns and The Usos continued to attack Riddle and Randy Orton after the bell. Orton has been sidelined since that time, and Riddle provided an update on his partner's status during an interview with ProSieben MAXX. Riddle hopes to see Orton back sooner than later, but regardless of how long his recovery takes, the good news is Orton is in good spirits.

"Randy is still recovering from his injuries, and hopefully, he'll be back sooner than later. You know I can't give more of an update because I'm not a doctor, and I don't have one. I know Randy's in high spirits for sure, and he's doing well," Riddle said.

In the meantime, Riddle will be taking on Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, and he's popped up several times on SmackDown to bring some additional heat to Reigns and The Usos. Riddle still hopes to get a one-on-one at some point against Brock Lesnar though, and with Lesnar back in WWE once again, there is a chance it could happen. Riddle addressed the possibility of it happening in an interview with the Catch Club earlier this year.

"I mean the obvious answer is Brock Lesnar," Riddle said. "You know I've been wanting that guy for a minute, but he didn't want me, but now we were kinda like this. I might be able to get in there now. I don't know if I will like the outcome of the match."

"I had a little taste," Riddle said. "You know things didn't go according to plan. I think everyone would agree with that. Brock broke out of his pod and did what Brock does. Nobody was ready for him and he came in and he Brocked us. I would like that match when the time is right and the build is right."

Here's the official card for SummerSlam so far:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Theory

Happy Corbin vs Pat McAfee

Riddle vs Seth Rollins

