WWE's Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes Are Actually Teaming Up at Bad Blood

WWE SmackDown's big USA Network premiere began with The Bloodline and ended with The Bloodline, resulting in an epic team-up that many never thought would happen. At the start of the episode Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa, but The Bloodline's attack would draw Roman Reigns to the fray. That would lead to Nick Aldis making a match involving Reigns, Rhodes, Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu, and while The Bloodline was in, Rhodes wasn't, and there was no answer from Reigns. At the end of the night, Reigns would sign the contract, and despite Rhodes being initially hesitant to get involved, he signed as well, making the Tag Match official for WWE Bad Blood.

The One True Chief

(Photo: WWE)

Reigns joined Nick Aldis in the ring at the end of the night, and when Roman reached out his hand Aldis gave him the contract. Reigns looked puzzled and then reached his hand out again, indicating he wanted the microphone. Aldis obliged and Reigns addressed the crowd for the first time since his return.

Reigns said, "Some things change, but not me. I don't need him. I don't need some contract. This family business. This Bloodline business here. I don't need a partner. I definitely don't need the help of Cody Rhodes. And let's just get this one thing straight. Whether I have my family's Ula Fala or not, I am the Tribal Chief," Reigns said. "And you see I'm not just the original Tribal Chief, I am the only Tribal Chief, and don't ever get it confused. This is my ring. This is my show. This is my WWE!"

Tribal Chief, American Nightmare

Rhodes came out right at that moment and headed to the ring to face Reigns face to face. Rhodes said, "Your ring. Your WWE. Well, it was. But it hasn't been since WrestleMania." They threw the mics down and were prepared to throw down, but then Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu headed to the ring. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa then attaked Reigns and Rhodes in the ring, but Rhodes hit the Cody Cutter on Loa and Reigns slammed down Tonga.

Reigns and Rhodes circled but then Reigns picked up the contract and signed it. Sikoa taunted Reigns that Rhodes didn't like him and wouldn't sign it, but then Rhodes reached out his hand for the contract. Reigns was clearly annoyed, but Rhodes signed it, and the mach was made official.

Sikoa and Fatu weren't thrilled about the new team, probably as thrilled as Reigns was for needing Rhodes' help at all, but now the two teams will battle it out at Bad Blood. It remains to be seen if Reigns brings some additional help to counter the Bloodline's numbers advantage, and if that leads to the eventual return of Jimmy Uso or Jey Uso. Either way, having Roman and Cody on the same team is appointment viewing, and we only have to wait a few more weeks to see it all play out.

Are you excited to see Rhodes and Reigns team up against The Bloodline? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!