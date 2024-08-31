WWE’s Cody Rhodes Shoots Down Injury Rumors, Kevin Owens Teases Turn on SmackDown

The Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line at Bash in Berlin, with Cody Rhodes facing his longtime friend Kevin Owens for the vaunted Title. Tonight they would meet face to face one last time before their big showdown, and there were two key takeaways from their conversation. The first was Cody Rhodes being less than 100%, as Owens kept talking about his knee being hurt. Rhodes shot that theory down, saying his knee was fine and he was 100%. Rhodes also brought up the chatter about Owens turning on him, especially after last week’s footage from SmackDown, though Owens didn’t really shut that down in the way you’d expect. He closed things out by telling Rhodes something that couldn’t be heard on the mics, and we’ll just have to wait and see what happens tomorrow.

A Possible Turn

Rhodes first addressed the footage from last week that saw Owens holding the Title behind him and teasing an attack. Rhodes addressed Owens’ track record, and then just asked Owens about it directly. “What happened at the end is what gave me pause, you handed me this Title, but to a lot of people, if i hadn’t turned when I turned, it looked like you were going to hit me right in the back with it,” Rhodes said. “And I’m not accusing you, but you brought it up yourself, with your track record, I’m just asking.”

Owens said, “You can’t want to talk about this stuff man, seriously. The track record, the history, like I said last week, all those guys i turned on, I told you they all pretty much deserved it. Except for Kofi buddy, I’m sorry. Before we met you know the relationship I had with your dad, so why would i ever do that to you.?”

A Tainted Reign

Then Owens brought up Rhodes’ knee, saying he knew it wasn’t 100%. Rhodes was confused as to why he kept bringing that up, and stomped his foot on the mat to show that it was completely fine. Then Owens brought up the real reason he was talking about the knee. Owens recalled his Universal Championship reign and that run being tainted because of someone not being 100%. Owens said that all he heard was that he didn’t deserve that win and he only won because of Triple H.

Owens said he didn’t want the same thing to happen when he won at Bash in Berlin, and said people might point to Rhodes’ knee as reason to call his win into question. Rhodes shut that down too, calling out that Owens was saying “when he wins” and not “if he wins”. Rhodes then said that he plans to retain his Title at Bash in Berlin, and asked Owens if they will still be friends after the match. Owens threw down his microphone and then whispered something into Rhodes’ ear that the microphone couldn’t catch.

WWE Bash in Berlin



Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Randy Orton

Women’s Tag Team Match: The Unholy Union (C) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

United States Championship Open Challenge: LA Knight (C) vs. TBD

Strap Match: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre

Mixed Tag Team Match: Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan

