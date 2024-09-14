WWE's Cody Rhodes Retains Undisputed Title, Roman Reigns vs Jacob Fatu Teased in SmackDown Opener

The premiere of WWE SmackDown on USA Network got things started with a huge battle for the Undisputed WWE Championship. After several weeks of issues between Rhodes and the new Bloodline, Sikoa challenged Rhodes to a match for the Title, and Rhodes obliged, but Nick Aldis made the match a Steel Cage match to keep the rest of the Bloodline out. What followed was a thrilling and brutal match that even saw Rhodes hitting a huge splash from the top of the cage. While Rhodes got the win and retained his Title, The Bloodline swarmed and took out the Champ, leading to Roman Reigns coming out and challenging the entire group. We did get a big tease of Reigns vs Jacob Fatu, but Sikoa kept that from happening here, and Rhodes would help Reigns even the odds to clear out The Bloodline.

First Blood

Rhodes and Sikoa traded strikes and then Rhodes hit a few dropdown strikes to get the upper hand, but soon things took a more vicious turn as both superstars slammed each other into the steel cage. Sikoa caught Rhodes and threw him into the cage wall, and then charged into him two times in a row, slamming Rhodes' head against the cage both times. Sikoa got Rhodes in the corner and hit a flying headbutt against the Champ as he was tied up in the ropes.

The second one didn't go as well though, missing Rhodes and allowing the Champ to start climbing up the cage. Sikoa caught his foot and brought him down, and Rhodes was busted open shortly after. Sikoa looked to take advantage of this by slamming Rhodes into the side of the cage, and he threw Rhodes into the other side shortly after. Rhodes would rally though, hitting a Cody Cutter from up high, and then he started climbing up the cage again. Sikoa caught him once more and yanked him down, and another headbutt knocked the Champ to the mat.

Then Sikoa started climbing up the cage and Rhodes soon joined him, with the two superstars meeting up on top of the cage. Rhodes slammed Sikoa's head off the top of the cage and caused him to slip a bit, but then Sikoa managed to bring Rhodes over the side and to the mat with a massive superplex.

Rhodes Won't Stay Down

Sikoa tried to pin Rhodes but Rhodes kicked out, and then Sikoa tried to move towards the open door but Rhodes grabbed his leg. Sikoa then quickly turned around and hit a spinning Solo and then hit another one for a cover, but Rhodes got his shoulder up in time. Sikoa went for the Samoan Spike but Rhodes blocked it and hit a forearm and followed with a disaster kick. Rhodes then hit a Cody Cutter and went for the cover but SIkoa kicked out at 2.

Rhodes was limping a bit and then took a huge charge and a Samoan drop from Sikoa. Sikoa then went up top and hit the flying splash into a cover, but Rhodes kicked out at 2. Sikoa slammed into Rhodes in the corner but Rhodes saw the door open and started to crawl out. Sikoa caught him but Rhodes responded with a Cross Rhodes and went for a pin, but Sikoa kicked out at 2. Rhodes started ascending the cage and got all the way to the top, Instead of climbing down he hit the Lateral Press from the very top of the cage on Sikoa, but Sikoa still kicked out of the pin.

The OTC Returns

The door was open and Rhodes started to crawl out, but Sikoa slammed the door in his face. Sikoa went for the Samoan Spike but Rhodes caught him with a Cross Rhodes and got the pin and the win, retaining his Undisputed WWE Championship. The Bloodline started climbing into the ring, and that's when Sikoa hit a Samoan Spike on the Champion. Tonga Loa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu kept attacking Rhodes with no help in sight, and then Fatu climbed the cage and was ready to hit a huge move, and that's when Roman Reigns' music hit.

Reigns came out and entered the ring before shutting the door. Reigns attacked Tonga and Loa, and then threw both of them into the cage wall. Sikoa ambushed Reigns but got caught with a Superman Punch. Reigns was hyped as Sikoa got to his feet, and Reigns set up for a spear, but Fatu got Sikoa out of the ring in time. Reigns goaded Fatu into the ring for a face-to-face that many have been wanting since Fatu debuted in WWE, but Sikoa squashed that and dragged Fatu out of the ring. Loa and Tonga then attacked Reigns, but Rhodes was back up and threw Loa into the cage and hit Tonga with a Cross Rhodes. Then Reigns hit Loa with a Spear. That led to Rhodes and Reigns actually helping each other as Sikoa taunted Reigns.

