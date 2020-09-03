Roman Reigns Will Explain His Alliance With Paul Heyman on Friday's WWE SmackDown

✖

It's been nearly a full week since Roman Reigns revealed his alliance with Paul Heyman, and neither "The Big Dog" nor "The Advocate" have explained yet why they've joined forces. Reigns made it abundantly clear that he turned heel at Payback this past Sunday, and celebrated winning the Universal Championship alongside Heyman at the end of the show. WWE announced the SmackDown lineup for this week on Thursday, promising that Reigns and Heyman would appear to give some sort of answer.

The Big Dog took back the Universal Title, and now he's ready to rule over his yard," WWE's announcement read. "Roman Reigns will address the WWE Universe this Friday on SmackDown with Paul Heyman in tow. The Universal Champion will talk about his title victory at WWE Payback and his recent alignment with the controversial Heyman. What does this newly formed alliance between Reigns and Heyman mean for the future of Friday Night SmackDown?"

On top of that, the episode will feature a triple threat match between Big E, Matt Riddle and King Corbin to determine the No. 1 contender for Reigns' world championship. That title match will take place on Sept. 27 at Clash of Champions.

Based on his social media activity, Heyman doesn't seem to be in the mood for revelations.

. @WWE @WWETheBump Sigh 1 - @notsam is a schmuck 2 - I'm not a manager. When you call a @WWE Superstar a "pro wrestler," THEN you can call me a manager. Get with the program 3 - #WHBMARRSBMARR What Happens Between me and @WWERomanReigns STAYS Between Me and #RomanReigns https://t.co/JS4fasWJCS — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 2, 2020

There will also be a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship rematch between Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley. The Raw stars dethroned the Golden Role Models of their tag titles at Payback when Baszler used Banks' arm to choke out Bayley and force her to tap.