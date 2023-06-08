WWE’s Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Featured in 2024 Summer Olympics Commercial

WWE’s Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were both featured in a new commercial for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Their segment had Heyman claiming that “Roman Reigns will defend against anyone, anytime.” Reigns then interjects, saying “except next July (when the Olympics will take place).” Reigns recently surpassed 1000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and was awarded a new version of the undisputed title.

Heyman had an extensive interview with Rick Rubin drop this week, in which he went into great detail about the evolution of Reigns’ character and how “The Tribal Chief” persona finally made its way to TV. He also revealed how Vince McMahon finally signed off on the idea.

“So Vince (McMahon) calls me in the middle of August (2020) and he says, ‘We’re gonna take you back into television. I’m thinking, ‘Oh, oh. He’s gonna make me a commentator and Jim Ross isn’t here,” McMahon said. “What is a commentator in 2020? How can I be disruptive? How can I be evolutionary in the process? How can I redefine this role because I don’t just want to settle in and do what’s been done already?’ Even by me, I want to do this differently. I said, ‘Okay, well, what do you got in mind?’ He says, ‘I’m going to put you with somebody.’ I’m thinking, ‘Has he read my contract?’ I said, ‘Well, you know Vince, the options are kind of limited in that.’ I’m trying to tiptoe into a delicate situation here where I’m about to butt heads with him. I’m thinking Ronda is pregnant. Brock’s not coming back with Saudi down. He’s certainly is not putting me with Roman and he goes, ‘I’m envisioning Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman,’ I’m thinking, ‘Oh my God. He’s gonna pull the trigger on this. He would never pull it with Cena. He would never have allowed Cena to come to the dark side.”

