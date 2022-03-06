WWE’s Roman Reigns Retains Universal Title at MSG Road to WrestleMania Event

Tonight’s WWE MSG show featured the Tribal Chief himself taking in one of his deadliest opponents in Seth Rollins, and Rollins didn’t even make it to the bell before being attacked. Reigns attacked Rollins before the match had officially started, and he didn’t waste time trying to finish him off, charging up for a Superman Punch while Rollins was down. Rollins was able to get to his feet and counter reigns with a knee to the head.

Then he followed it up with a punch and a superkick, and then he turned a Pedigree into a Buckle Bomb after Reigns kept hitting him in the head. Rollins went up to the top rope and went for a splash but then caught Reigns with a slam after an attempted spear by Reigns.

Rollins stomped his feet and revved up for a superkick but Reigns punched him in the head and then speared him. He charged up in the corner and hit another spear and followed it up with the Guillotine, and after fighting it for a bit Rollins passed out and gave Reigns the win.

Odds are they will meet again down the road, and so far Rollins hasn’t tapped, and last time he only lost because Reigns disqualified himself.

You can find the full description for tonight’s MSG event below.

WWE rolls through MSG on the Road to WrestleMania on Saturday, March 5!

“The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship!

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship!

Both Champions in the Same Arena on the Same Night!

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

-RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match-

2022 Royal Rumble Winner Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

-Tag Team Match-

The New Day’s Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. The Usos

-Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match-

Plus More of Your Favorite Superstars Live in Action Including:

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles

RK-Bro

Sasha Banks

And Many More!

*Card is subject to change*

