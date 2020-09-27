Roman Reigns Explains What WWE's Next Top Star Needs to Take Over His Spot

✖

Between his five world championship reigns and four WrestleMania main events, Roman Reigns has been the undisputed top star in WWE for the better part of a decade. But just like the greats who came before him, Reigns will eventually pass the title of being WWE's top guy to someone else. During the latest episode of After The Bell "The Tribal Chief" was asked about that and explained what that next star will need to do explained that it goes beyond simply performing in the big matches.

"It's consistency, man," Reigns explained. "There's a lot of different things that create the algorithm, there's different pillars. But really it's... you've got to hold on to the ball man," Reigns said. "...It's got to show in every way. Obviously, through the performance, it's got to show backstage in how you handle it, how you handle working your way up, how you treat people and then, I think a huge one, it's a popularity contest. So the numbers have to back it up, the numbers have to be behind you and you have to be able to draw that attention. You've got to be a "Like" machine, they've got to be hitting that button on the Internet. There's a lot of things, especially nowadays, where the top executives, they're looking at these spreadsheets of this and that, social media likes, how much attention this is getting, how many views, all of this stuff.

"But right when it's about the numbers, there's got to be that substance behind it when it's you on-camera," he continued. "When it's all on you, we put all our resources and we spend all that money for those seconds of time to broadcast you, whether it's FOX or USA, it has to be there. That 'it" has to be there, and it can't just be one night."

He continued — "But in order to really prove yourself, you've got to do it over, and over, and over and main event, main event, main event — I mean, 20, 30 pay-per-views. You've got to show not just our locker room, but the whole world that you can do this. You can be trusted with that amount of time, that amount of investment year after year. That's something I think that I've done. We have guys who are around the top, but then nobody has shown it like I have. I'm just now starting to show a different layer. I was able to do it in the same mode and keep numbers. The old Roman Reigns is still money. I could still throw on the vest and go out there and still do it. I've proven that I can keep doing that in the same mode and do it — I can do it, man, I can do it sick, tired, off the plane, on the plane. It don't matter. I can do it in my sleep. That's how repetitiously and conditioned I am at this game now."

Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view tonight.