WWE's Roxanne Perez Chooses Cora Jade's SmackDown Opponent for NXT

Earlier this week it was revealed that ahead of Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez's weapons wild match at NXT Halloween Havoc they will have a match against Raw and SmackDown superstars, and Perez and Jade will pick their opponent's challenger. Jade will pick Perez's opponent on Raw, and Perez showed up on tonight's SmackDown to pick Jade's opponent. She would meet Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez backstage, and that's when she asked Raquel if she would be Jade's opponent, to which she said yes.

So next Tuesday on NXT Raquel will face Jade, and Jade will pick Roxy's opponent next week on Raw. As for who that will be, there are several options, including Doudrop, Tamina, Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and more, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Perez and Jade were previously NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, but their reign didn't last long thanks to Jade turning on her partner. She would throw her Title in the trash and Perez would then give it up so a worthy team could win it. Since then they've been going at each other, and now they are set to end their rivalry at Halloween Havoc.

The match will be a Weapons Wild match, perfectly in keeping with the Halloween festivities. Here's the current card for Halloween Havoc:

NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs JD McDonagh vs Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women's Championship Match: Mandy Rose (C) vs Alba Fyre

NXT North American Championship 5-Way Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs Oro Mensah vs Wes Lee vs Von Wagner vs Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Weapons Wild Match: Cora Jade vs Roxanne Perez

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Match: Apollo Crews vs Grayson Waller

Ambulance Match (If Julius Loses, Brutus Creed Must Leave NXT): Julius Creed vs Damon Kemp

Halloween Havoc streams on Peacock on October 22nd.

