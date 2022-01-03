Latest Update on Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship Reign, Royal Rumble 2022’s Main Event

Brock Lesnar is the new WWE Champion and a number of updates regarding “The Beast” have since popped up online ahead of tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The first, via PWInsider, is that Lesnar has been shifted to Raw’s internal roster behind the scenes, despite being positioned as a free agent onscreen thanks to negotiations via Paul Heyman. The second is that Lesnar is expected to make some sort of appearance on the Red Brand tonight, even though WWE has yet to officially announce anything (stay tuned).

Finally, there’s the matter of who will get the first shot at Lesnar’s title. The rumor is still that he’ll wind up facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in April and he pinned the previous champion, Big E, during the five-way main event of Saturday night’s Day 1 pay-per-view. According to both Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer and DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen, Lesnar will take on Bobby Lashley in a long-awaited dream match at the 2022 Royal-Rumble event at the end of the month.

“With Lesnar having won the title, the next step is Lesnar vs. Lashley,” Meltzer said on a recent Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Inside the Ropes). “You could tell, at the end of the show, they teased that glare with Lashley and everything like that, and that was the last scene. The match was booked specifically for that direction. Big E was the one that was pinned because if Big E wasn’t pinned, and obviously, you’d want to go with Lesnar and Big E. But, the decision, for whatever reason, and the reason is that the people who are making the decisions felt that there was a more marketable match, went with Lesnar and Lashley.”

A match between Lesnar and Lashley is something fans have openly asked about for years, with the latter often getting asked about it in interviews. One of the most recent updates came from an interview with ComicBook late last year.

“The powers that be on his side are… sometimes he may need to be a little protected. I don’t know what the case is,” Lashley said. “I think that Brock picked his matches. Right now, he’s really tight with Roman (Reigns). So I don’t know how long he and Roman are going to go, but there’s definitely a match that we’ll probably look at in the near future.”