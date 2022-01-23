WWE Royal Rumble: Two Surprise Entrants Possibly Spoiled

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble is just six days away and as of right now the Men’s Royal Rumble match has 15 of its 30 competitors confirmed. While the Women’s Rumble will heavily rely on the returns of legends, there’s no big hook for this year’s Men’s Rumble beyond the involvement of Johnny Knoxville. However, according to PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson both current NXT Champion Bron Breakker and former NXT UK Champion Walter (now going by Gunther) will be in St. Louis this coming Saturday. It has yet to be confirmed whether or not either man will compete in the Rumble, though having stars from NXT compete in the 30-man match has become common in recent years.

Gunther made his main roster debut back at the 2019 Survivor Series event, where he was infamously the first man eliminated from the traditional elimination tag team match mere minutes into the bout. Meanwhile, the last reigning NXT Champion to compete on the main roster was Karrion Kross and he didn’t make it to the end of 2021 without getting released.

Below is the current card for the Royal Rumble. The show will take place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Stay tuned for more updates on the card as they become available

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble (Johnny Knoxville, Big E, AJ Styles, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Damian Priest, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens, TBA)

Women’s Royal Rumble (Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, TBA)

Breakker, who kicked off the year by becoming NXT Champion, has already talked in interviews about main eventing WrestleMania and taking on Roman Reigns. The son of Rick Steiner has unquestionably been NXT’s hottest prospect since the NXT 2.0 reboot last September.

“It starts with me becoming the NXT Champion. I think that’s my first goal in sight right now. That’s objective number one,” Breakker told ViBe & Wrestling last month. “Then long-term, I want to be in WrestleMania. Whether that’s a Main Event, whether that’s being the World Champion going into the show, or whether that’s winning a Championship at WrestleMania. No matter what the scenario is, I want to be at WrestleMania. I want to be a reliable talent. I want to be dependable, somebody that the company can count on and put the weight of the world on my back and say ‘this guy can do it.’”

“I will fight Roman Reigns one day, for sure. I will beat him one day too,” he added, before naming a few stars he’d also like to face on Raw. “As far as Raw goes, obviously Seth Rollins. There’s just tons of guys between both brands. Bobby Lashley is another one. Big E is obviously WWE Champion right now. Drew McIntyre too.”

