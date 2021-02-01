WWE Fans Freaked Out Over Drones At Royal Rumble
LMFAO SOMEONE DROPPED A DRONE IN THE FRAME AND THEN QUICKLY FLEW IT OUT #royalrumble— Best Friend BURGER (@spanishcitypop) January 31, 2021
WWE broke out all the stops for Sunday night's Royal Rumble event, which included use drones to find unique camera shots during a few of the matches. Some fans spotted one of the drones floating in the camera shot when Asuka made her way down to the ring for the show's kickoff match, but it quickly flew out of the shot. Those same drones were then used for an ariel shot as Kevin Owens climbed to the top of a fully-extended forklift and hit Roman Reigns with a Senton through a table.
KEVIN OWENS. That's it. That's the tweet. 🤯#RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle @FightOwensFight @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/OtitCoOpr1— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Is that Matt Hardy drone up there? 😂 #RoyalRumble— Joel 😈 (@Joel_Guzman1) February 1, 2021
Lol... breaking the budget with that Drone shot eh! #RoyalRumble— Ty🧢👻🏂🏋🏾♂️🚵🏽 (@coolenthai) February 1, 2021
Ok, keep the drone cameras. They're neat. #RoyalRumble— C.F. Ricks (@HitmanCFR) February 1, 2021
The lesser spotted ThunderDome drone.
The ThunderDrone, if you will.#WWE #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/AiYptMoAQn— Will Benson (@TheRealWB) January 31, 2021
