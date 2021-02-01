WWE Fans Freaked Out Over Drones At Royal Rumble

WWE broke out all the stops for Sunday night's Royal Rumble event, which included use drones to find unique camera shots during a few of the matches. Some fans spotted one of the drones floating in the camera shot when Asuka made her way down to the ring for the show's kickoff match, but it quickly flew out of the shot. Those same drones were then used for an ariel shot as Kevin Owens climbed to the top of a fully-extended forklift and hit Roman Reigns with a Senton through a table.

