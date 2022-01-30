WWE Royal Rumble: Fans Aren’t Happy With Reigns/Rollins Finish

The match between the two former members of the Shield, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, was one of the most anticipated matches of this year’s Royal Rumble, with the history between these two superstars being a long and complicated one. The brawl between these two former partners was one that got the crowd to their feet as they exchanged blows, but it is also one that many fans were ultimately disappointed with when it came to its ending, as Roman Reigns was disqualified as he refused to let go of a submission hold as Rollins held tight to the ropes.

Tonight’s Royal Rumble apparently isn’t the time for Roman’s long-running, years-long reign as the Universal Champion, though Rollins certainly came far closer than many others to taking the belt from him, pinning the current “head of the table” for two and a half counts. Provoking and needling Roman throughout the night, Rollins was placed into the submission, ultimately disqualifying Reigns but not stopping him from unleashing a torrent of steel chair blows to Seth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What did you think of the finish between Reigns and Rollins? How would you have ended the match that kicked off Royal Rumble? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.

Is It Truly Over?

https://twitter.com/IAmUltimatePred/status/1487599593407799301?s=20&t=1r0_chkg4ARvmeHzXm1C7g

Maybe Mania?

https://twitter.com/McAlister_023/status/1487599705139781635?s=20&t=1r0_chkg4ARvmeHzXm1C7g

Harsh Words

https://twitter.com/christiandimo23/status/1487599693718827009?s=20&t=1r0_chkg4ARvmeHzXm1C7g

Unnecessary

https://twitter.com/fakkythecreator/status/1487599682629087234?s=20&t=1r0_chkg4ARvmeHzXm1C7g

At Least It Was A Good Match

https://twitter.com/Xander_P/status/1487599658209886208?s=20&t=1r0_chkg4ARvmeHzXm1C7g

Not So Mad

https://twitter.com/kstojwwe/status/1487599644163321859?s=20&t=1r0_chkg4ARvmeHzXm1C7g

Not Real Heat

https://twitter.com/infamouskidd/status/1487599636336545794?s=20&t=1r0_chkg4ARvmeHzXm1C7g

Ruined?