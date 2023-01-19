WWE "More Than Pleased" With Upcoming Royal Rumble Surprises

The iconic countdown from 10 is just over one week away. This year's WWE Royal Rumble has the makings of one of the biggest events in WWE history, largely in part to its 72,000-seat venue as well as what it will set up for April's WWE WrestleMania 39. It has already been confirmed that Cody Rhodes, who has been out of action since May with a torn pectoral muscle, will be making his long-awaited return at the event. Rhodes officially entered the men's Royal Rumble match earlier this week on Monday Night Raw.

Considering the American Nightmare has been the odds-on favorite to win the match for months, many questioned why WWE would confirm his entry rather than save him to be a surprise entrant in the battle royal itself. According to @WrestleVotes, WWE announced Rhodes in advance due to "everyone expecting it." Beyond that, WWE is reportedly "more than pleased" with the actual surprises they have in store for the premium live event.

Speculation will immediately go to The Rock. For well over a year, a WrestleMania clash between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Rock has been rumored, with many pointing to the built-in storyline of the Brahma Bull challenging his cousin for the "Head of the Table" monicker. Rock himself has both fueled and downplayed these rumors in the past.

Due to Reigns currently holding both of WWE's world titles, his WWE WrestleMania 39 opponent needs to win the men's Royal Rumble in order to face him at April's Showcase of the Immortals. The nature of that booking obstacle, alongside the "electrifying" WWE Royal Rumble posters that recently surfaced, has seemingly laid the groundwork for a Rock return at the event.

Other than Rock, a number of big WWE names could show face at WWE Royal Rumble to set up their WWE WrestleMania 39 bouts. John Cena, Logan Paul, Edge, and even "Stone Cold" Steve Austin are all rumored to wrestle in April, and January's premium live event could be home to their first appearances back.

The women's Royal Rumble has boasted a bulk of shock entrants since its inception in 2018. While no part-time stars are currently in the WrestleMania cards, legends like Trish Stratus or the Bella Twins could make one-off appearances. Even though Sasha Banks now calls New Japan Pro Wrestling home, her tag partner Naomi could return to television in the multi-woman battle royal.

WWE Royal Rumble goes down on January 28th, streaming on Peacock.