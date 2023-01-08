WWE Releases New Royal Rumble Poster, Some Convinced It's Teasing Return of The Rock

WWE is gearing up for one of its biggest events of the year in the Royal Rumble, and now they've released a slick new poster for it. The new poster features stars like Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and more, and overall it's a fantastic-looking poster. The thing is some fans are talking more about who isn't featured thanks to the overall theme of the poster, which is set in a storm and features several bolts of lightning. Some WWE fans on social media are taking that lightning as a reference to the most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment himself The Rock, taking it as a hint that he could be showing up.

The full lineup on the poster is Reigns, Lynch, Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Rhea Ripley, Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Austin Theory, Belair, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Asuka, Ricochet, and The Miz. There will be plenty of other superstars involved obviously, but this is still a great roundup of superstars.

The official #RoyalRumble poster is electrifying 😍⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Bs3FOK2w6F — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 6, 2023

One of many rumors floating around is The Rock being involved in WrestleMania 39, specifically in a program with Roman Reigns. It's been something that's frequently discussed over the past two years, but that hype is once again picking up as we near Royal Rumble, and if a WrestleMania 39 program were to happen, it would likely start its build at the Rumble or close to it.

That said, this is one of those things where I won't believe it until it happens. Don't get me wrong, I want it to, but I'm just not getting hyped up for it until The Rock's music hits and he walks out. If he does though, you can bet it will be one of the biggest moments of the year.

In other Rumble news, Reigns already has an opponent for the event, as he will be facing Owens in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The storyline is also building on Zayn's friendship with Owens in the past, and there have been teases that Zayn could end up siding with his old friend when things really count. We'll have to wait and see how that plays out, but thankfully we don't have to wait too much longer.

Right now the only people who have qualified for the Rumble matches are Liv Morgan and Ricochet, and then there will be the match between Reigns and Owens. There are still several weeks before the event, so next week's SmackDown and Raw will likely start filling in the card more.

What do you think will happen at the Rumble, and will The Rock return? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!