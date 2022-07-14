WWE Rumor Says WWE Star Feels 'Beaten Down' in NXT

WWE NXT's transformation from the Black and Gold into the era of 2.0 has shaken up the brand quite a bit, and several longtime NXT stars have departed WWE throughout that transformation. That includes Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish, but one former member of the Undisputed ERA is still in NXT, that being Roderick Strong. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Strong is currently feeling "beaten down" in NXT and doesn't want to be there anymore, but things go further than just not wanting to be there.

Metlzer said that Strong has asked for his release from WWE already, but the company isn't willing to do so, with Meltzer adding that he isn't "allowed to get out". Strong still has a few years on his deal, as he re-signed with WWE last year.

It's understandable why Strong would be frustrated. When Strong re-signed he had a brand new faction in The Diamond Mine to lead and be the star in, and they had a lineup that included a bit of the new and some of the experience Black and Gold's era was known for. Since their debut though, the roster of the faction has changed dramatically, as Tyler Rust and Hachiman were both released not too long after the group formed, and then Malcolm Bivins was released later on.

Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers have stuck around and the group also added Damon Kemp, but Strong lost the Cruiserweight Championship when he lost to Carmelo Hayes and the Title was unified with the North American Title.

Now Strong has sort of turned on his group and if he is overthrown as leader he might be done with them entirely. As for his old ERA teammates, all of them have jumped over to AEW and are currently in a stable there.

Hopefully, things change for Strong in NXT or he's granted a release, and perhaps that will happen when he's done with Diamond Mine.

