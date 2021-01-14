WWE Reportedly Turned Down Signing Ring of Honor World Champion Rush

✖

Reigning Ring of Honor World Champion Rush (real name William Gonzalez) won't be leaving for the WWE, according to a new report via Wrestling Inc. Raj Giri reported on Wednesday that, despite his one-year contract with the company on the verge of ending, WWE opted to pass on the Mexican wrestler because he demanded too much money. Giri pointed out the Lucha Libre AAA promotion represented him during negotiations.

Giri added, "It is believed that ROH has either re-signed RUSH, or that they have come to terms on a new deal." Rush spent a decade competing in the Mexican promotion CMLL from 2009-19. He arrived in ROH in late 2018 and quickly established himself as a dominant main eventer. He first won the ROH World Championships at Death Before Dishonor XVII and held it for two months before dropping it to PCO at the 2019 Final Battle event. He won it back two months later, and has seen his reign eclipse 300 days (thanks in large part to ROH suspending events at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic).

...and NEW ROH WORLD CHAMPION - RUSH!

The 2020 Final Battle pay-per-view marked Rush's first ROH match in 10 months, where he successfully retained against Brody King.

Rush has the distinction of being one of the founding members of the Los Ingobernables faction in CMLL alongside La Mascara and La Sombra (better known as Andrade in WWE). That group has led to two spin-off factions — the wildly popular Los Ingobernables de Japon in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and La Faccion Ingoberable in AAA and ROH. The Ring of Honor version also includes Dragon Lee (Rush's brother and the current Ring of Honor Television Champion), Kenny King, La Bestia del Ring and Amy Rose.

